Young Jeezy Reaches Out To Meek Mill In Jail [Exclusive Interview]

Young Jeezy stopped by the station to kick it with Philly’s Morning Show and to promote his upcoming album Seen It All: The Autobiography. During the interview Jeezy talked about the rumors of his album cover being associated with the illuminati, his relationship with rapper YG, and how he reached out to Meek Mill in jail via a phone call. Check out the interview below…

shot by: @Jtengeledup

