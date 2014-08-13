Adrian Marcel Talks Threesome With Rihanna, Jhene Aiko and Iggy Azalea [EXCLUSIVE]

kysdc Staff | 08.13.14
The oh so sexy Adrian Marcel came to sit down with #FEEDME and we got more than we bargained for. So I planned Adrian Marcel’s early morning of course it was “2 am” and Rihanna, Jhene Aiko, and Iggy Azalea where all on the menu! Check out how Adrian Marcel’s threesome night goes below…

Get Adrian Marcel’s single “2 am” on Itunes 

