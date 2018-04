By Jassosocial

Sending a Super congrats and happy Anniversary to one of the cutest and wildest couples WIZand AMBER. They’re celebrating their one year Anniversary. AMBER took to Instagram saying this:

Let us take a moment of silence to remember Ambers Epic Bridal Twerk

Follow me on twitter @AngieAnge

and check me out at my new time 3p-7p. It must be Angie on the micccccccccc

Also On 93.9 WKYS: