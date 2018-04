Ingredients

Original recipe makes 2 dozen

4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 cup shortening

1 1/4 cups water, or as needed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons paprika

1 tablespoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup raisins or not lol

1 tablespoon white vinegar

2 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and chopped

1 quart oil for frying, or as needed

