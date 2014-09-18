CHIC EATS: Vegetable Brochettes With Pimentón Marinade [RECIPE]

Ingredients
For the marinade:
- 4 large cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
- 1 tablespoon pimentón dulce
- 1/2 teaspoon pimentón picante, or to taste
- 3/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 tablespoon aged sherry vinegar
- 1/2 cup olive oil
For the brochettes:
- 12 baby red or Yukon Gold potatoes
- 1 medium-sized red onion, quartered
- 1 large red bell pepper, quartered and seeded
- Two 8-inch baby zucchini, sliced crosswise into twelve 1-inch-thick slices
- 12 small shishito, fushimi, or other small, mild green peppers, stemmed
- 12 medium-sized cremini mushrooms
- Sea salt, to taste
Directions
For the marinade:
- Place all of the ingredients in a small bowl and whisk until well blended. Set aside.
For the brochettes:
- Place the baby potatoes in a medium-sized pot and cover with water. Place over high heat and bring to a boil. Cook until tender but not falling apart. Drain well and set aside to cool.
- Cut each onion quarter in half, crosswise, and separate each onion layer. Cut each bell pepper quarter into 3 pieces crosswise: You should have twelve 1 ½-inch pieces. Place all of the vegetables in a large bowl and drizzle with 2/3 of the marinade (refrigerate the remaining marinade). Mix well, being careful not to break the vegetables, and let sit at room temperature for 30-60 minutes, stirring a couple of times to keep the vegetables well coated with the marinade.
- Thread the vegetables onto each skewer in this order: a couple of slices of onion, 1 mushroom, 1 shishito pepper, 1 potato, 1 zucchini slice, 1 red pepper slice. Repeat 2 times for each brochette. You will end up with 4 brochettes.
- Preheat a gas grill on medium-high heat or fire up a charcoal grill. Grill the brochettes on each side until the vegetables are well charred. Serve with the remaining marinade and season with salt, to taste.
