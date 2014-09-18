National
Home > National

CHIC EATS: Vegetable Brochettes With Pimentón Marinade [RECIPE]

Staff
Leave a comment

3veggiebrochettes

Ingredients

For the marinade:

  • 4 large cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
  • 1 tablespoon pimentón dulce
  • 1/2 teaspoon pimentón picante, or to taste
  • 3/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon aged sherry vinegar
  • 1/2 cup olive oil

For the brochettes:

  • 12 baby red or Yukon Gold potatoes
  • 1 medium-sized red onion, quartered
  • 1 large red bell pepper, quartered and seeded
  • Two 8-inch baby zucchini, sliced crosswise into twelve 1-inch-thick slices
  • 12 small shishito, fushimi, or other small, mild green peppers, stemmed
  • 12 medium-sized cremini mushrooms
  • Sea salt, to taste

Directions 

For the marinade:

  1. Place all of the ingredients in a small bowl and whisk until well blended. Set aside.

For the brochettes:

  1. Place the baby potatoes in a medium-sized pot and cover with water. Place over high heat and bring to a boil. Cook until tender but not falling apart. Drain well and set aside to cool.
  2. Cut each onion quarter in half, crosswise, and separate each onion layer. Cut each bell pepper quarter into 3 pieces crosswise: You should have twelve 1 ½-inch pieces. Place all of the vegetables in a large bowl and drizzle with 2/3 of the marinade (refrigerate the remaining marinade). Mix well, being careful not to break the vegetables, and let sit at room temperature for 30-60 minutes, stirring a couple of times to keep the vegetables well coated with the marinade.
  3. Thread the vegetables onto each skewer in this order: a couple of slices of onion, 1 mushroom, 1 shishito pepper, 1 potato, 1 zucchini slice, 1 red pepper slice. Repeat 2 times for each brochette. You will end up with 4 brochettes.
  4. Preheat a gas grill on medium-high heat or fire up a charcoal grill. Grill the brochettes on each side until the vegetables are well charred. Serve with the remaining marinade and season with salt, to taste.

Thanks to MSN Living!

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos