‘Black-ish’ Creator Talks New ABC Series

Are you concerned that your kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews won’t have the same Black experience growing up as you did? ABC’s new sitcom, “Black-ish” is about a family whose father is struggling with just that. Andre (Anthony Anderson) tries to ensure that his children have a sense of cultural identity while growing up in a white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.

“Black-ish,” starring Lawrence Fishburne, Tracee Ellis and Anthony Anderson, debuts Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 9:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Roland Martin talks with Kenya Barris, creator of the ABC sitcom on “NewsOne Now.” Listen to their entire conversation below.

