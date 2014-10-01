Could RiRi be the Next Bond Girl? Maybe So…

via HotNewHipHop.com

As of right now, Rihanna‘s acting experience is limited to a hilarious cameo in “This Is The End” and a role in the ill-fated board game adaptation “Battleship.” Her resumé is not exactly exceptional in that department, but it didn’t stop the producers of the next film in the “James Bond” series from offering her a role in the next film as a Bond Girl.

OK!, a UK tabloid, is reporting that she will appear alongside Daniel Craig in the next Bond film in a “cameo role” — those familiar with the film franchise know that they usually throw in a few “Bond girls” with minimal roles before introducing the movie’s main femme fatale. The yet-to-be-titled follow-up to 2012’s “Skyfall” will begin shooting later this year, and is aiming for a November 2015 release.

