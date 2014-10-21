Fashion Icon Oscar De La Renta Dies at 82

Iconic fashion designer Oscar de la Renta has passed away tonight at the age 82.

The cause of his death is not clear as of yet, according to CNN, but he will be deeply missed. The Dominican American designer left a huge impact on the fashion world after opening his company in 1965.

Oscar has dressed the likes of Oprah, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jackie Kennedy. People are still gushing over the Oscar dress that and George Clooney’s new wife Amal Alamuddin wore for their wedding. However, the fashion world went nuts when First Lady Michelle Obama finally wore one of his designs on October 10 for a cocktail party after her White House Fashion Education Workshop.

Just last week , The fashion designer handed off the reigns to his company’s aesthetic to Peter Copping, who has been named the brand’s new creative director.

“Our Industry has not always done the best job when it comes to changes in design leadership,” he said in a statement, announcing the changing of the guard. “My hope is that, in leading this selection, and actively participating in the transition, I can insure the right design future for our company and brand.”

