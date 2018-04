The Russ Parr Morning Show chats with Jake Gyllenhal about his new film, “Night Crawler,” how he managed to lose a lot of weight for the movie, and the actor at the top of his list of people to work with! Click on the audio player to hear the exclusive interview.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: