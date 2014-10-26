Who Are You? Porsha Williams Shades Kenya Moore Over Claims Of Keeping Her Relevant

Porsha Williams had some shade for Kenya Moore after some particularly self-centered thoughts on Porsha’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” demotion.

It seems that Kenya may be under the impression that she played a part in knocking Porsha from being peach-holding member of the cast to supporting role.

“Um, honestly I don’t have any thoughts about it,” Kenya said at first, but she immediately proved herself wrong. It only took Kenya a moment to come up with some more thoughts on Porsha’s unceremonious demotion and share them with Enstarz.

As Kenya sees it, her feud with Porsha gave the “RHOA” divorcee a few more moments of relevance after their nasty brawl at the season 6 reunion.

“It’s just that I’ve made people relevant on this show for negative occurrences and I’m just not doing that any more,” Kenya stated, implying that her decision not to expend any more energy on the matter may be linked to Bravo producers bumping Porsha from the central cast. “I think people need to stand on their own two feet and not ride my coattails, and you see when they don’t ride my coattails, they don’t get very far.”

Porsha didn’t seem bothered. She simply questioned whether Kenya really had any coat tails for her to ride. Porsha was absolutely baffled by the assumption that Kenya believes she was trying to use her to secure her status for another cycle of “RHOA.” Under normal circumstances, a nasty fight might have been enough to save Porsha’s spot as a full-fledged housewife. While that didn’t hold true this time, Porsha still doesn’t see how Kenya has enough going on in her life to give anyone extra shine.

“She can’t be talking about me. I mean….you’d have to be doing something for somebody to ride your coat tail right?” Porsha questioned. “You’ve got to be on the way to progression and being successful for somebody to ride your coat tail. I thought. Is that not what that means?”

To be completely fair, Kenya was kind of getting into it with pretty much everyone on the cast. She could just as easily have been talking about Phaedra Parks, Apollo Nida or NeNe Leakes. None of them have been demoted on the cast, though. Just saying.

