Congratulations! LeBron James And Wife Savannah Welcome Baby Girl

Baby LeBron has arrived! Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James and his wife Savannah welcomed their first baby girl, Zhuri last Wednesday, Oct. 22 in Akron. Sources close to the family shared the happy news with ABC’s Cleveland affiliate, NewsChannel5.

Congratulations to the growing family!

WATCH NOW: Relive Derek Jeter’s Greatest Hits With This Amazing Supercut Video

READ MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

LeBron James Brings ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ To Starz Channel [TRAILER]

ICMYI: Drake Dropped Three New Songs. Which One Has Your Ear? [VOTE]

‘Dear White People’ Director Wants To Work With Lupita Nyong’o, Turn Film Into TV Show

Also On 93.9 WKYS: