The Price Of Guilt: NYPD Under Investigation After Fixing Eric Garner’s Mother’s Car & Voiding Her Court Summons

Gwen Carr, the mother of the Staten Island man, Eric Garner, who was choked to death by the NYPD may now be receiving special treatment from NYPD’s Staten Island borough commander, Assistant Chief Edward Delatorre, who gave her his phone number in the wake of her son’s controversial death. According to the New York Post, during a routine traffic stop, Carr’s 2006 Kia Sedona minivan had a busted headlight and instead of receiving a ticket for the violation, she called Delatorre, who called several authorities. He then allegedly demanded a lieutenant and a sergeant buy Carr a replacement headlight and had them take it to her home, where they installed it on her minivan. And now the NYPD has issued an Internal Affairs investigation.

In a statement issued by the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, Carr denied seeking a “favor” from cops over her “burnt out headlight bulb” and ticket:

“The only thing I have ever requested of the NYPD was what any mother would ask, which is the arrest for the killing of my son. I have never made any special requests of the NYPD and I have never had Assistant Chief Delatorre’s number.”

However, the Post is reporting that a source says, “The cops were ordered to do this. They paid for it themselves. They did the work themselves and took care of the ticket.” It’s being reported that Delatorre also gave her the paperwork necessary to void her summons — which carries a $150 fine as the repair was made within 24 hours.

Wow! Could this be the guilt the Staten Island police feel after brutally murdering Carr’s son on the street? Garner’s family is in the middle of a giant lawsuit against the NYPD and they’re asking for $75 million.

