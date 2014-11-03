Watch All Of Clair Huxtable’s Epic Side Eyes In 90 Seconds!

Everyone knows that Clair Huxtable’s side eye on “The Cosby Show” was legendary and epic. To this day, your own mother might not have accomplished the seriousness that occurred in one cornea that Clair has. Get into this supercut of Clair Huxtable’s (Phylicia Rashad) side eyes!

