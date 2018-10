Your browser does not support iframes.

Russ Parr interviews Roland Martin about the results of the mid-term election, and where we failed to get the voter support necessary to bring about actual change. Click on the audio player to hear more of this exclusive interview.

Roland Martin: "I'm Gonna Need Millennials To Wake The Hell Up" [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

