K.Michelle Is Showing A Whole Different Side Of Herself On New VH1 Spin-off [VIDEO]

You better be ready for some shocking moments because K.Michelle isn’t holding anything back on her new reality show “K.Michelle: My Life!”

There’s way more to K.Michelle than you might have seen on “Love & Hip Hop”–Atlanta or New York! “I’m not always shaking the table. I have a life,” she told #TeamBeautiful.

The “Rebellious Soul” siren has decided that she’s going to keep things all the way real, and that means seeing a side of her that VH1 viewers may never have gotten to see before.

The show premiered pretty quietly on Monday night after this week’s episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” and it showed K adjusting to life in The Big Apple as she slowly brings different elements of her life in Atlanta to New York. Among the members of her supporting cast was her son, who appeared via Skype.

MUST READ: K.Michelle Snaps On Instagram Yet Again Over Body Critics

From what she told #TeamBeautiful, there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing more of her little man as the season progresses. “On my show, you get to see me as a mother,” she said. ” You get to see me adapting to friends. You get to see me dating.”

You’ll also get to see her going under the knife…well, suction device. The singer, who is ready to drop her sophomore album, revealed that she’ll be taking cameras inside the operating room as she reshapes her body. “I’m Team Lipo. I’m all good, boy, and I have no shame in my game,” said K.Michelle. “You get to see that in my show as well…my process of keeping my shape up and what I’ve done. You’ll actually get to see the actual procedure.”

She added, “That’s never been done on TV, but I said, ‘You know what? It is what it is.’ I’m very open about my body.”

See what else she’s open about when “K.Michelle: My Life” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on VH1!

READ MORE:

K.Michelle Hits The Pole In ‘Rebellious Soul’ Musical First Look

MUSIC ROUNDUP: Dawn Richard Drops Post-Danity Kane Video; K.Michelle Announces New Album & More

Tamar Braxton Responds To K.Michelle and Joseline Hernandez: ‘I Actually Own My Shows’

Also On 93.9 WKYS: