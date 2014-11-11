Dej Loaf Addresses Fur Coat Memes & Being Featured On Eminem’s Upcoming Album [Exclusive Interview]

Dej Loaf has hit the ground running after her single “Try Me” took over the airwaves and hit up our sister station KBXX to sit down with The Madd Hatta Morning Show. Dej Loaf had the chance to talk about life after being signed to Columbia, being featured on Eminem’s upcoming album and we also get her reaction to the fur coat memes spreading across social media.
Check out the exclusive interview below:
