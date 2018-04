Britt has a ratchet reality review of last night’s reunion of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood! Ray J and Teairra Mari patch things up, but Princess Love and Teairra Mari just cannot do the same. Plus, someone threatens to remove some clothing? Click on the audio player to hear all about the ratchery on The Russ Parr Morning Show!

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: