Pennjamin Bannekar – Word [NEW OFFICIAL VIDEO]

It’s a new year, so it’s time for some new music! I got a new joint from the homey Pennjamin Bannekar called “Word”! I’ve known Penn for years and his grind is definitely consistent and serious! Penn is out of Chicago and he definitely keep a lot of smooth joints on deck. Check out his “Kanye Inspired” video below!

