Britt and Alfredas have your latest celebrity news, hot off the wire! Nancy Grace wants a round 2 in her marijuana debate with 2 Chainz, Common and John legend keep on winning, Chris Brown’s events have gotten one too many people shot, and more. Click on the audio player to hear about all of that and more on The Russ Parr Morning Show!

Could Chris Brown End Up Back In Jail? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

