Kim K Reveals The Cover Of Her Selfie Book… And We’re Not Impressed

Kim Kardashian has revealed the, um, revealing cover of her new selfie book, Selfish.

The cover features Kim K taking a selfie, of course, and she is seen wearing a beige bra in the photograph, which she shared on Instagram and Twitter.

“Thank you Rizzoli for making this happen and being the best partner,” Kardashian said in a statement on social media. “A big thank you to the Donda team & Kanye [West] for inspiring this idea and helping to design this book so I can share a decade of selfies in such an intimate & artistic way!”

The 352-page book of selfies is set to be released in May and it’s much-discussed cover can be seen below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: