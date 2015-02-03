INGREDIENTS 1 head broccoli (about 3 and 1/2 cups), cut into bite sized pieces (stalk removed) 7 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled 1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped 8 ounces cheddar cheese, cut into tiny cubes or shredded 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut into halves 1/2 cup raisins *optional 3/4 cup mayo 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 2 tablespoons granulated sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Click here for directions

Broccoli Salad Recipe was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: