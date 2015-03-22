Game, Set, Match: Serena Williams Serves It Up On The Cover Of Vogue

Serena Williams is giving nothing but fierceness on the upcoming cover of Vogue magazine. The world’s number one tennis player nabbed her second cover of the fashion bible, where she was shot by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz for the April issue. Serena and her best friend and rival Caroline Wozniack talked with the magazine about their relationship and being able to forgive. Serena explained to the magazine despite she the fact she and Caroline are competitors on the court, outside the arena they and other female athletes can sustain a friendship. Serena remarked:

Let’s just put an end to this myth that women players cannot be friends. We can!

Serena also opened up about her ability to forgive after she and her older sister Venus, decided to boycott playing the Indian Well tournament on the WTA tour. In 2001, both Williams sisters were slated to play at the tournament but Venus pulled out from the event 20 minutes before it was to start due to a knee injury. Serena went on to win the title against Kim Clijsters but was booed by spectators throughout the match. The sisters’ father Richard, alleged he heard racist comments hurled at him and claimed the tournament director never extended an apology on the way Serena was treated. Venus and Serena vowed never to return to the event because of what took place but recently, Serena ended her boycott of the tournament.

For years officials at the tournament implored for Serena to return to the event but she declined their invitation. Billionaire Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle and the new order of the tournament, noted overhaul of the facility didn’t tempt her. What made her finally go back? Serena explained after she read the late Nelson Mandela‘s autobiography, Long Walk To Freedom it made her think about how she needed to let her grudge against them go. Serena stated:

That’s when I realized I had to go back. I always talk about forgiveness, but I needed to actually show it. It was time to move on.

Great words to live by. The April Vogue hits newsstands March 25.

Game, Set, Match: Serena Williams Serves It Up On The Cover Of Vogue