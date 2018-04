Alfredas has your latest celebrity news, hot off the wire! Rihanna says that video shows her rolling a cigarette, not doing coke, plus rumor has it Keke Palmer is encroaching on another woman’s space, and there’s even a deleted tweet that makes us raise our eyebrows. Click on the audio player to hear about all of that and more on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

