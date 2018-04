Alfredas has your latest celebrity news, hot off the wire! Waka Flocka is running for president, Kylie Jenner renounces the horrendous lip challenge that’s been sweeping the web, and are we about to get hit with a gay sex tape from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta?” Click on the audio player to hear about that and more on The Russ Parr Morning Show!

