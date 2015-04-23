Jamie Foxx Speaks Out On Freddie Gray Case [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

kysdc Staff | 04.23.15
Jamie Foxx

In the wake of major national attention being placed on Baltimore in regards to the Freddie Gray case, Grammy-winning artist and actor Jamie Foxx felt compelled to speak out:

“Wrong is wrong and I believe the people at the top, and our political leaders, need to be fearless in these moments.”

“If they did a crime take that person, put the cuffs on them, put them in the car and put them in jail.”

“If you can apprehend a person with an automatic weapon killing people, then of course you can apprehend a kid on a bike. You can apprehend a 50-year-old man who is running just because doesn’t want to go to jail because he has child support issues.”

Foxx feels the Rodney King tape set a precedent that we are unable to come back from. Watch the compelling video:

