Sevyn Streeter Talks About The Bad Habit She Can't Seem To Break [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Exclusive
kysdc Staff | 04.28.15


No questions were off limits when Sevyn Streeter joined us on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“! She answered a lightning round of questions while kicking it with us live in the studio. Watch the video to see the singer/songwriter talk about her family, dating, and career. She opens up about the hardest part of dating her celebrity boyfriend, B.o.B, what changed her life and the bad habit she can’t seem to break in this exclusive interview!

