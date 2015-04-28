Sevyn Streeter Talks About The Bad Habit She Can’t Seem To Break [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

No questions were off limits when Sevyn Streeter joined us on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“! She answered a lightning round of questions while kicking it with us live in the studio. Watch the video to see the singer/songwriter talk about her family, dating, and career. She opens up about the hardest part of dating her celebrity boyfriend, B.o.B, what changed her life and the bad habit she can’t seem to break in this exclusive interview!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Get more celebrity interviews right here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!
RELATED: Sevyn Streeter Shares What Attracted Her To B.o.B [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Sevyn Streeter Says You Should Never Say No To Sex With You Mate, Do You Agree? [POLL]
RELATED: Sevyn Streeter: 7 Do’s & Don’ts For Prom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Sevyn Streeter Explains How She Came Up With Her Name [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Sevyn Streeter @ Houston Fit Family Expo
Sevyn Streeter @ Houston Fit Family Expo
1.Source:Michael Hurd 1 of 31
2.Source:Michael Hurd 2 of 31
3.Source:Michael Hurd 3 of 31
4.Source:Michael Hurd 4 of 31
5.Source:Michael Hurd 5 of 31
6.Source:Michael Hurd 6 of 31
7.Source:Michael Hurd 7 of 31
8.Source:Michael Hurd 8 of 31
9.Source:Michael Hurd 9 of 31
10.Source:Michael Hurd 10 of 31
11.Source:Michael Hurd 11 of 31
12.Source:Michael Hurd 12 of 31
13.Source:Michael Hurd 13 of 31
14.Source:Michael Hurd 14 of 31
15.Source:Michael Hurd 15 of 31
16.Source:Michael Hurd 16 of 31
17.Source:Michael Hurd 17 of 31
18.Source:Michael Hurd 18 of 31
19.Source:Michael Hurd 19 of 31
20.Source:Michael Hurd 20 of 31
21.Source:Michael Hurd 21 of 31
22.Source:Michael Hurd 22 of 31
23.Source:Michael Hurd 23 of 31
24.Source:Michael Hurd 24 of 31
25.Source:Michael Hurd 25 of 31
26.Source:Michael Hurd 26 of 31
27.Source:Michael Hurd 27 of 31
28.Source:Michael Hurd 28 of 31
29.Source:Michael Hurd 29 of 31
30.Source:Michael Hurd 30 of 31
31.Source:Michael Hurd 31 of 31
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!