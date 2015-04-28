Stream Kehlani’s “You Should Be Here” Mixtape (NEW MUSIC)

Kehlani’s been having the best week ever.

Just four days after celebrating her 20th birthday, Oakland singer/songwriter Kehlani releases her Cloud 19 follow-up mixtape, You Should Be Here.

The 13-track project features songs we’ve heard from the “First Position” singer over the past few weeks, including “Down For You,” “Alive,” “Jealous,” and last night’s release “The Way” featuring Chance The Rapper.

You can see Kehlani perform live during spot dates across the country. Purchase You Should Be Here on iTunes.

Discover Kehlani by pressing play below.