Tiffany Foxx On Joining “Love & Hip-Hop: ATL,” Friendship With Miley Cyrus, & Loving A Man In Prison

Another year, another season of VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

Season four of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta ended with a couple bangs, literally and figuratively. While Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez decided to knock everyone’s blocks off at the reunion show, Mimi Faust and Nikko London decided to knock everyone’s socks off with a very interesting “leaked” sex tape.

Season five of Love & Hip-Hop: ATL features the usual suspects, but it’s also welcoming a new crew of cast members, including Lil Kim’s protegé Tiffany Foxx.

The St. Louis rapper’s been making a name for herself over the past few years, but things got even more interesting when she sought career help from Mimi Faust and her sleazy baby daddy Stevie J.

Tiffany stopped by GlobalGrind’s offices to discuss her business relationship with Mimi and Stevie, being besties with Lil Kim, and developing a friendship with Miley Cyrus. Tiffany also discusses how hard it’s been maintaining romantic relationships as a rapper, and how she maintained one with her “best friend” in prison.

You can catch all the drama each and every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on VH1. Watch our exclusive interview with Tiffany Foxx up top.

