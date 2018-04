Your browser does not support iframes.

The charges against Chris Brown were dropped! Tyga brings underaged Kylie Jenner to a 21+ concert, and more. Click on the audio player to hear Alfredas give you all the latest celebrity news, hot off the wire on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

