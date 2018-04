Britt has your ratchet reality review of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion! Claudia Jordan was silent the whole time, Todd recounts how he found out about his mother’s passing and more. Click on the audio player to hear it all on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

