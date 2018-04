Dr. Craig Cole calls up The Russ Parr Morning Show to bring awareness to Multiple Myeloma, a blood cancer that black people are twice as much at risk for developing than caucasian people. Click on the audio player to hear more about the disease and how you can lower your risk of getting it.

