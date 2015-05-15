Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Joe Moses, & TeeCee 4800 “Only Right” (NEW MUSIC)

Ty Dolla $ign‘s debut album Free TC is well on its way.
With the commercial success of “Drop That Kitty” featuring Charli XCX and Tinashe, Ty drops a harder track for his brother TC, who’s currently in jail.
The DJ Mustard-produced “Only Right” features YG, Joe Moses, and TeeCee 4800, and is the first offering for Ty’s #FreeMyHomieFridays, which is a series where he’ll drop a new song each and every Friday until his album release date.
Free TC currently boasts no release date, but it’s slated to drop later on this summer.
DJ Mustard, Tinashe, & Goapele Close Out Team Epiphany's #SummerFridays (PHOTOS)
8 photos Launch gallery
DJ Mustard, Tinashe, & Goapele Close Out Team Epiphany's #SummerFridays (PHOTOS)
1. Tinashe Rocking The Crowd.1 of 8
2. Tinashe Performs "2 On" At Team Epiphany's #SummerFridays In New York City.2 of 8
3. DJ Trauma, Soul Singer Goapele, & Coltrane3 of 8
4. DJ Mustard Spinning At #SummerFridays In New York City.4 of 8
5. DJ Mustard Talking To The Crowd At #SummerFridays.5 of 8
6. On the 1s & 2s.6 of 8
7. Tinashe & DJ Wonder7 of 8
8. Peace Up.8 of 8
