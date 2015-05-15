CLOSE
National
Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Joe Moses, & TeeCee 4800 "Only Right" (NEW MUSIC)

Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign‘s debut album Free TC is well on its way.

With the commercial success of “Drop That Kitty” featuring Charli XCX and Tinashe, Ty drops a harder track for his brother TC, who’s currently in jail.

The DJ Mustard-produced “Only Right” features YG, Joe Moses, and TeeCee 4800, and is the first offering for Ty’s #FreeMyHomieFridays, which is a series where he’ll drop a new song each and every Friday until his album release date.

Free TC currently boasts no release date, but it’s slated to drop later on this summer.

