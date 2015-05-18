After a week of star-studded teasers for her “Bad Blood” video, noted Kendrick Lamar enthusiast Taylor Swift pulled off a surprise by landing K.Dot for the premiere of her latest video. During the Billboard Music Awards, Swift premiered the “Bad Blood” visual, and Kendrick joined the likes of Lena Dunham, Ellie Goulding, and others taking on aliases by appearing as a character named “Welvin Da Great.”

You likely won’t hear another Taylor Swift single featuring references to former Ruthless Records and frequent Dr. Dre collaborator The D.O.C.

According to Billboard, “Bad Blood” is currently the number 78 single in the country during a brief, two-week stint on the charts. You can watch the video below.

Taylor Swift Lands A Kendrick Lamar Feature For “Bad Blood” Remix was originally published on theurbandaily.com

