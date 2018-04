Momma D gets serious with her new boyfriend, Rashida and Kirk’s marriage is on the rocks, Faith Evans visits Stevie J in rehab and more! Click on the audio player to hear about all the ratchet reality that went down on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, brought to you by Britt on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: