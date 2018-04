Jamie Foxx chats with The Russ Parr Morning Show about his new album “Hollywood: A Story Of A Dozen Roses,” and does a few impersonations! Plus, Tank jumps on the call, too! Click on the audio player to hear this hilarious interview!

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: