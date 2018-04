Loved ones worry about Mariah Carey’s relationship with alcohol, Dr. Dre & Ice Cube are accused of hiring gang members as security, Lil Wayne joins TIDAL, and Akon announces he plans to bring solar power to 600 million Africans with a new educational venture. Click on the audio player to hear about this and MORE celebrity news in this exclusive audio from The Russ Parr Morning Show.

