LeBron James scored 40 points with a triple double and still lost. As much as that must hurt, he’s still obligated by contract to speak to the media after the game. He did that just and delivered an instant quotable. Was James losing hope with his team losing 3-2 in the NBA Finals? Nah.

“I feel confident because I’m the best player in the world. It’s simple.”

He’s right. And as long as he’s on the court, the Cavs have a shot.

LeBron James States The Obvious: “I’m The Best Player In The World” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

