Samuel L. Jackson Plays A President In Peril In ‘Big Game’

Samuel L. Jackson is back (but did he ever really leave?) in a brand-new flick. This time he is playing the president in the action movie Big Game. The movie follows Jackson (who plays William Moore) as Air Force One gets shot down, and he only has a teenaged kid to help navigate him to safety.

Big Game hits select theaters June 26. Check the preview below!

