Is Diddy’s Bad Boy performance going to turn into a tour? The BET Awards boasts higher ratings than all the year’s award shows. Karreuche opens up about her gay father, Caitlyn Jenner’s been spotted out and about in New York City, and more! Click on the audio player to hear about all of that and more on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

