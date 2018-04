Rick Ross posts bail and is freed from jail, Chris Brown pushes for more specific and clear child support guidelines. Iggy Azalea says she’s cool with Britney Spears, plus Prince has removed all of his music from every streaming service- except TIDAL. Click on the audio player to hear more about that on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

