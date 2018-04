After Lala Anthony’s topless appearance on the hit show, “Power,” the morning show crew discusses nudity clauses in contracts and why men don’t have to stick to the same standards as women. Click on the audio player to hear the discussion on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

