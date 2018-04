Tamar Braxton chats with The Russ Parr Morning Show about her fame and success and her new single, “If I Don’t Have You.” Plus she explains how her performance at the BET Awards with K. Michelle and Patti LaBelle happened! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview!

