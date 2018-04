Scrappy and Erica decide to peacefully co-parent. Plus, Rasheeda gets a big surprise when she crashes Kirk’s hotel room. Click on the audio player to hear what happened on this Ratchet Reality Review of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

