Hollywood Divas season 2 premiered last night on TVOne! Countess Vaughn embraces her body with a photoshoot, the girls find out they’re not getting paid for a show they did together last year, and more. Click on the audio player to hear Britt’s Ratchet Reality Review on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

