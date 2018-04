Britt has your Ratchet Reality Review of Basketball Wives! The girls throw a part with little people strippers, the newest edition to the cast, Patrice Curry, opens up about her husband, Eddie Curry and his infidelity and taking care of her lovechild. Brandy feels as though her cancer struggle is being mocked, and more.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: