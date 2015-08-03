Nipsey Hussle Involved In Twitter Diss Calling Black Women “A Disgrace To Black Culture”

Another day, another rapper dissing Black women.

The latest culprit is West Coast MC and Lauren London‘s boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle. After a fan tweeted a distasteful diss towards Black women, Nipsey (whose girlfriend is half-Black herself) agreed and responded.

Fans flooded the Cali rapper’s mentions on Twitter with comments like, “Does Nipsey Hussle realize a large portion of his fan base is Black women?” Realizing what he’d done, Nipsey took to Twitter to explain himself.

When will these celebs learn – be careful what you tweet. Either way, we’re guessing Nipsey lost some female fans.

