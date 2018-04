Eva Marcille stars in TV One’s “Born Again Virgin” and joined “The Russ Parr Morning Show” to dish about it. Eva says the show is setting a great example for women. The group of friends are judgement free and that’s something Eva says women need to get back to. Listen to the audio player to hear her talk more about the show, why Russ Parr is the best director and much more in this exclusive interview!

Follow @RussParrShow

Also On 93.9 WKYS: