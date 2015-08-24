Guordan Banks “Keep You In Mind” [NEW MUSIC]

It might not be new for some, but Philadelphia-bred vocalist and songwriter Guordan Banks‘ “Keep You In Mind” is definitely a track worth being reintroduced. He offers up something both the ladies and fellas can relate to over a sultry and smooth beat produced by K. Roosevelt.

“Keep You In Mind” is off Guordon (pronounced Jor-dan) Banks’ forthcoming debut album “A Song For Everyone.” Listen to the track above and let us know how you’re feeling it in our poll!

