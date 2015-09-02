Idris Elba Responds To Racist Comment From ‘Bond’ Author [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Nicole Murphy has the best body in Hollywood, after announcing his new wife’s pregnancy, Ne-Yo responds to a fan who noted his ex wife’s tubes are tied. Meanwhile, Chris Brown deals with demands from his baby mama for a higher child support payment, Master P is in the midst of a nasty divorce, and more. Click on the audio player to hear all the latest celebrity news on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: