Idris Elba Responds To Racist Comment From ‘Bond’ Author [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Russ Parr
Russ Parr | 09.02.15
Leave a comment

Nicole Murphy has the best body in Hollywood, after announcing his new wife’s pregnancy, Ne-Yo responds to a fan who noted his ex wife’s tubes are tied. Meanwhile, Chris Brown deals with demands from his baby mama for a higher child support payment, Master P is in the midst of a nasty divorce, and more. Click on the audio player to hear all the latest celebrity news on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Idris Elba

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos