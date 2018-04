Britt has your ratchet reality review of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood! Moniece has a new man, we meet a new female rapper named Amber who’s boyfriend has a secret. Ray J has advice for his new girlfriend, Princess Love, and more! Click on the audio player to hear more ratchet details on Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: